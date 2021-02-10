Feb. 9, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted bar walk-throughs at all of local bars at 11:30 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Second St. and E. Walnut St. at 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 7. The driver was given a verbal warning for illegal lane usage.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment by telephone at a residence in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 3 a.m. on Feb. 7. The victim was given their options about what to do about the caller.
Watseka Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Walnut St. and Grant St. at 6:47 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 100 block of W. Ash St. at 8:46 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Kay and W. Hickory St. at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. at 4:53 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a reckless driver on Rt. 1 at 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 12:16 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver on Walnut St. at 9:35 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Watseka Police responded to an incident where a vehicle was taken without permission in the 500 block of W. Washington St. at 7:46 p.m. on Feb. 9.
COUNTY
Michael P. Wisniewski, 27, Sheldon turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Feb. 5 to begin serving a sentence for driving while license suspended.
Eugene Westbrook, 24, Sheldon, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Feb. 9 to serve a sentence for criminal damage to government property and aggravated fleeing/eluding.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mickey D. Loniello Jr., 44, Woodland on Feb. 2. According to police reports, Loniello Jr. was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger, possession of of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution. Loniello Jr. was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mickey D. Loniello III, 20, Woodland on Feb. 2. According to police reports, Loniello III was charged with driving while license suspended and speeding 74mph in a 55mph zone. Loniello III was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brenden N. Noel, 28, Danforth on Feb. 4. According to police reports, Noel was charged with failure to report annually as a registered sex offender and also wanted on an outstanding DOC warrant. Noel was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in custody.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jorge Casillas, 51, Hoopeston on Feb. 7. According to police reports, Casillas was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated fleeing/eluding charge. Casillas was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in custody.
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 1850 N. Approx. 1/8 of a mile west of Co. Rd. 2280 E. A vehicle driven by Madisyn J. Allensworth, 21, Watseka, was traveling east on 1850 N. Due to the snowy/icy conditions, the driver began to Lise control and slid, entering the south ditch. The vehicle struck the embankment as well as a mailbox causing over. $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.