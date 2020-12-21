Dec. 17-20, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to an overdose in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 11:21 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a vicil issue in the 500 block of W. Park Ave. at 1:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 400 block of Veterans Pkwy. at 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassers in the 600 block of N. Market St. at 10:07 a.m. on Dec. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an unconscious individual in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of E. North St. at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Walnut St. and Fourth St. at 11:01 p.m. on Dec. 19. A verbal warning was given for no headlights.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the McDonalds parking lot at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 19. A citation was given for driving with a revoked license.
Watseka Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:55 a.m. on Dec. 20.
Watseka Police assisted a motorist at Fifth and Ash St. at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Arrests:
Watseka Police responded to a a retail theft at Walmart at 3:03 p.m. on Dec. 18. According to police reports, Charity Howard, 50, Marshal, Ariz. was observed by Walmart employees not scanning items in her cart. She was stopped by asset protection while exiting the store. She posted the proper bond and was released.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident at Highway 24 and Highway 27 at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 20. According to police reports, a 2011 Nissan Murano operated by a female subject of Mahomet struck a deer while traveling westbound. Damage was estimated at $1500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.