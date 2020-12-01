Nov. 29-30, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of W. Park Ave. at 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Watseka Police assisted EMS in the 200 block of S. Second St. at 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a to a trespassing call in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 2:21 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 4:47 p.m. on Nov. 29. A verbal warning for lane usage was given.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 9:57 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 10:36 p.m. on Nov. 29. Cited was Nicholas Dillon, 31, Watseka for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a dispute in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 2:31 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Watseka Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 4:47 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 12000 block of E. Walnut at 5:39 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Watseka Police returned a recovered wallet in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 8:39 p.m. on Nov. 30.
COUNTY
Nov. 27-29, 2020
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police returned from the Kankakee County Jail with Jake E. Bumgartner, 29, Gilman on Nov. 27. According to police reports, Bumgartner was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of a hypodermic syringe. Bumgartner was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police returned from the Champaign County Jail with Cristina E. Kurnat, 25, Addision on Nov. 29. According to police reports, Kurnat was wanted on two outstanding Iroquois County warrants charging her with failure to appear for possession of a hypodermic syringe and probation revocation. Kurnat was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a three vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 560 N. near Co. Rd. 1800 E. in Goodwine on Nov. 27. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Brian K. Demierre, 53, Milford, was traveling westbound on 560 N. after turning off 1800 E. Upon discovering the road came to a dead end, Demierre attempted to travel in reverse down 560 N. to return to 1800 E. In doing so, Demierre struck two legal parked vehicles on the south side of 560 N. Demierre showed signs of alcohol impairment and was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol and improper backing. Demierre was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.