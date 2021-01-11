Jan. 6-9, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 12:38 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Ash St. at 5:54 a.m. on Jan. 7. A verbal warning for having no taillights was given.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of N. Monroe at 11:23 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of W. Walnut St. at 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut St. at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a male subject harassing a fellow employee in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Jan. 8. The males was told to leave and was trespassed from the location.
Watseka Police responded to a report on illegal burning in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an elderly man walking around, trying to make it to his place of residence near N. Katy St. and W. Hickory St. at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. Officers found the man, unharmed, and he refused medical treatment.
Watseka Police responded to a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 200 block of E. Ash St. at 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 8. The incident is pending investigation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of unemployment fraud at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of possible child abuse after officers received a complaint in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 4:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a child custody dispute at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Rt. 1 N. near North Bridge at 11:22 p.m. on Jan. 8. A verbal warning was issued for an expired driver's license.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suicidal subject at a residence in the 500 block of N. Second St. at 12:18 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 500 block of N. Second St. The caller stated they took too many medications to stop the Corona Virus and now needed an ambulance.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop near the west bridge on Rt. 24 at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 9. A verbal warning for lighting was issued.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated resident in the 900 block of W. North St. at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Watseka Police responded to the 500 block of E. Walnut at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. The caller stated they were awoken by someone trying to kick in their door. No description was given and no suspects were found.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of S. Sixth St. at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 10. The caller stated her boyfriend was acting irate and not allowing her to leave the residence.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a subject possibly under the influence of drugs in the 500 block of N. Fourth St. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 10. The caller stated that the resident seemed to be under the influence and was threatening her when she went to pick up her children.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen cellphone in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10. Officers were then able to track the phone to a restaurant in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. The officers confronted the individual who took the phone. Officers then recovered the item and returned it to the owner. The owner did not wish to press charges.
Watseka Police responded to a report a noise complaint in the 800 block of W. Lafayette St. at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 10. When officers arrived, the occupants turned off the music and shut the lights off at the apartment.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop near N. Second St. and W. Oak at 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a homeless person sleeping on some furniture in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St. at 8:59 p.m. on Jan. 10. The person was told to leave the property.
MILFORD
Milford Police arrested Denise D. Stevens, 41, Hoopeston on Jan. 7. According to police reports, Stevens was charged with possession of methamphetamines under five grams. Stevens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Milford Police arrested Heather N. Scott, 20, Milford on Jan. 7. According to police reports, Scott was wanted on an outstanding iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under five grams charge. Scott was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Lane S. Welsh, 37, Sheldon on Jan. 1. According to police reports, Welsh was charged with domestic battery and child endangerment. Welsh was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Kyle E. Warner, 29, Crescent City on Jan. 6. According to police reports, Warner was charged with driving while license suspended. Warner was also wanted on two active Iroquois County warrants, one for contempt of court and another for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Warner was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posed the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Heather N. Sutherlin, 41, Westville on Jan. 6. According to police reports, Sutherlin was wanted on an active Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Sutherlin was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in custody.
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 2800 E. at Co. Rd. 000 N. intersection on Jan. 9. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kelsey A. Vines, 24, Hoopeston, was traveling south on 2800 E. when approaching the curve at 000 N. Vines then lost control on gravel and failed to negotiate the curve, entering the 2800 E. ditch, striking the embankment and then entering the 000 N. ditch and striking that embankment. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.