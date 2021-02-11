Feb. 10, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police located a suspicious vehicle in the area of North and Jefferson at 8:17a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a public service for a business in the 400 block of CIPS Rd. At 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of N. Kay at 1:17 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 3:37 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of E. Ash St. at 5:05 p.m.