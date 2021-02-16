Feb. 15, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of two suspicious males in the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. at 4:43 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 300 block of E. Hickory at 7:56 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a parking complaint in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 1:51 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a fraud complaint on Cedar Ct. at 6:09 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 8:37 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 6:19 p.m. on Feb. 15., According to police reports, a 2012 Chevy, operated by Nels Setty, Sheldon, was backing from a parking space and did not see a 2007 BMW operated by Chasing Walwer, Watseka, passing behind him. The Setty vehicle then struck the Walwer vehicle, causing more than $1500 in damage. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.