COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a two vehicle accident that occurred in the Gilman Pilot parking lot on Dec. 1. A vehicle driven by Miguel A. Ramirez-Gomez, age 42, El Paso, Texas, was turning in the parking lot when the camper he was pulling struck a parked semi-truck. There was over $1500 in damages to both vehicles and there were no injuries reported and no citations issued.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Perry D. Carswell, 58, Hoopeston on Dec. 2. Carswell was charged with driving while license suspended and obstructing identification. Carswell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a possible fraud in the 500 block of E. Porter Ave. at 8:28 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Watseka Police investigated a stolen motorized bicycle in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at West Side Park at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 9:29 p.m.
MILFORD
Milford Police arrested Christopher R. Hollis, 33, Milford on Nov. 30. Hollis was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamines. Hollis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Milford Police arrested Kevin L. Lambert, 34, Milford on Dec. 2. Lambert was charged with theft under $500. Lambert was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.