Dec. 6-7, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of W. Pleasant Street at 1:23 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of N. Third St. at 1:59 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Oak St. at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:33 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Walnut St. at 10:35 a.m. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a welfare check in the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 2:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 4:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a welfare check in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the alley of the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 7:48 p.m.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 2:34 p.m. on Dec. 6. According to police reports, a 2009 Ford Ranger operated by Serenity Langley, 19, Clifton, struc a parked 2003 Honda Accord owned by April Niekamp of Clifton. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated between $500-1500.
COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 200 N. at approx. 25 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Meara J. Sindelar, 21, Loda was traveling west on Co. Rd. 200 N. when a deer entered the roadway. Sindelar was unable to avoid the deer and struck it, causing over $1500 in damage. No citations were issued and Sindelar was transported to Carle Hospital with minor injuries.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested David R. Blair, 41, Lexington on Dec. 4. According to police reports, Blair was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charing him with possession of methamphetamine. Blair was aware of his warrant and turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Brian E. Kruse, 61, Ancher. According to police reports, Kruse was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with an alcohol concentration of over .08 and improper lane usage. Kruse was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Brandon J. Wood, 36, Cissna Park on Dec. 4. According to police reports, Wood was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft. Wood was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.