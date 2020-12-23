Dec. 22, 2020
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at the east Junction at 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 22. A verbal warning for equipment was given.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of E. North St. in reference o a violation of an order of protection at 3:37 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Hickory Ct. at 7:01 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 200 block of Laird Ln. at 1:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of N. Boughton in reference to fraud at 2:35 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of E. Ash St. at 4:54 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 6:26 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Market St. and Iroquois at 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:11 a.m. on Dec. 22. According to police reports, a 2011 Chevy operated by Donovan Reutter, Cissna Park, was exiting a parking lot when he realized he forgot an item and placed his car in reverse striking a 2005 Buick operated by Leslie Toman of Watseka. Damage was estimated a over $1500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.