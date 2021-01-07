January 6, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a civil standby in the 50 block of S. Tenth St. at 9:36 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted an oversized load through town at 10:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fraud in the 300 block of E. Ash at 11:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an intoxicated subject in the 200 block of E. Ash St. at 5:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of E. North St. at 7 p.m.
Watseka POlice conducted a traffic stop at Third and Walnut St. at 8:08 p.m. on Jan. 6. A verbal warning was given for driving without headlights.