Dec. 11, 2020
CITY
WATEKA
Watseka Police located a suspicious person behind a business in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 5:59 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 7:32 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 8:08 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to electrical wires down in the 900 block of W. Main at 10:28 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to an activated business alarm in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 10:53. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a ciil matter in the 500 block of S. Fourth St. at 12:19 a.m. on Dec. 11. Watseka Police responded to a loose dog in the 500 block of N. Fourth St. at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a family dispute in the 1000 block of W. Smith St. at 2:52 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a reckless driver in the area of Second and Walnut at 4:36 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a possible break-in in progress in the 300 block of E. Oak St. at 6:37 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 300 block of E. Mulberry St. at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 8:54 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a possible fraud in the 600 block of S. Belmont at 2:46 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of N. Second St. at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Watseka Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Fourth St at 5:26 p.m. on Dec. 11.