Dec. 21, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:02 a.m. on Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to trespassers in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 2:54 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and W. Hickory St. at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police assisted with a disable vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:06 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Veterans Parkway and Walnut St. at 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 21. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Sixth and E. Elm St. at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 21. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 200 block of E. Cherry St. at 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 21.