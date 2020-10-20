Oct. 20
COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jale E. Baumgartner, 29, Gilman on Oct. 18. According to police reports, Baumgartner was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of a hypodermic syringe. Baumgartner was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Nikita L. Feig, 31, Watseka on Oct. 18. Feig was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Feig was transported to the Irqouois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.