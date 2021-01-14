Jan. 13, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of S. Yount Ave. at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 100 block of E. Washington at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 1:01 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted subject in the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd. At 4:24 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the area of Fifth St. and Western at 9:54 p.m.