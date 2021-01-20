Watseka Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 300 block of W. Oak St at 1:17 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an activated fire alarm at the high school at 7:17 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a bank alarm in the 200 block of E. Cherry St. at 8:42 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of E. Cherry St. at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of N. Chicago St. at 2:31 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 3:08 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of W. Walnut St. at 8:03 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted subject in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 8:25 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 200 block of E. Oak St. at 9:55 p.m.