Jan. 17-18, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to an overdose in the area of Tenth and Mulberry at 11:22 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious circumstance in the 400 block of N.. Fifth St. at 5:52 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of W. Lafayette St. at 10:29 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 200 block of E. Laird Ln. at 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 400 bock of E. Oak St. at 11:01 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:52 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of W. Park Ave. at 4:14 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Veterans and Elm on Jan. 18. A verbal warning for no valid license was given.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious circumstance in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 8:22 p.m.
COUNTY
Every N. Gunn, 43, Chicago turned herself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Jan. 18. Gunn was wanted on an outstanding out of county warrant for driving while license suspended. Gunn posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on 200 E. Rd. approx. 7/10 of a mile south of 2800 N. Rd. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kayleigh M. Doti, 19, Joliet was southbound on 200 E. Rd. and had a mechanical failure causing the front driver’s side wheel to lock up. The vehicle went into a skid and entered the east ditch, striking a utility wire and causing over $1500 in damage. There were no injuries reports and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd. 2900 E. Near County Rd. 1700 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Acelynn A. Gamino, 19, Watseka, was northbound on 2900 E. and lost control due to snow and ice approx. 1/8 of a mile south of 1700 N. The vehicle entered the east ditch and impacted it, causing the vehicle to turn over on its side causing over $1500 in damage. There were no injuries reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd. 170 near County Rd. 200 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jack Vineyard Jr., 23, Loda was eastbound on 170 E. Just north of 200 N. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve at 200 E. Rd. Due to snow and ice. The vehicle entered the east ditch, striking the curve sign and then the I-57 barrier fence causing between $500-$1500 in damage. There were no injuries reported and no citations were issued.