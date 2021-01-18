Jan. 14-17
CITY
MILFORD
Arrests:
Milford Police arrested Joshua W. Searcy, 33, Milford on Jan. 15. According to police reports, Searcy was charged with possession of methamphetmine under five grams. Searcy was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 10 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a combative resident in the 100 block of E. Washington Ave. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an individual running over a stop sing at the intersection of Ernest Grove pkwy. And E. Walnut St. at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a call to a business regarding an open door in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. Officers found the door was locked but the screen door was not.
Watseka Police conducted a routine traffic stop on E. Walnut St. at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 15. The driver was cited for having improper registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 700 block of E. Locust at 10:11 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Watseka Police located an open door in an alley way south of N. St. between Second and Third St. at 4:31 a.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 80 block of N. Virginia at 4:47 a.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 9:31 a.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassers in the 500 block of N. Second St. at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 400 block of W. Mulberry St. at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Arrests:
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Sixth St. and E. Oak St. at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 16. During the stop, officers found that the passenger of the vehicle, Gloria Novak, 28, Donovan, was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Novak was arrested and taken to the ICSD.
Watseka Police to a report of an individual being hit with a baseball bat at a residence in the 1000 block of W. Newell St. at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. At the scene, Watseka Police arrested Heather Brewer, 24, Watseka and charged her with aggravated domestic battery.
Watseka Police arrested Skilar Stone, 22, Iroquois and Lauren Hall, 24, Indiana in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:54 p.m. on Jan. 17. Both Stone and Hall were charged with retail theft under $300. They each posted bond and were released.
COUNTY
Donald R. Jessie Jr., 42, Milford, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Jan. 15 to serve a sentence for aggravated battery.
Patrick W. Nutter, 36, Watseka, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Jan. 15 to serve a sentence for driving while license suspended.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Donte L. Wade, 34, Chicago on Jan. 15. According to police reports, Wade was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a DUI charge. Wade was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in custody.