Jan. 26-Feb. 1
COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 200 E. Near 3170 N. Rd. on Jan. 26. According to police reports, a blue 1995 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on 200 E. When it left the roadway near 3170 N. The vehicle entered the west ditch going sideways and then came to a rest on its top. No occupants were found on scene and the accident is still under investigation.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 200 E. approx. 1/8 of a mile south of Co. Rd. 2000 N. on Jan. 30. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Corey R. Marino, 33, Piper City was traveling south on 200 E. Due to snow/ice on the roadway, the vehicle lost control and entered the west ditch and proceeded south into a large ditch. The vehicle sustained over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Amber L. Kunsch, 32, Stockland on Jan. 29. According to police reports, Kunsch was charged with residential burglary and theft under $500. Kunsch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police located a broken water main in the 800 block of W. Newell St. at 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:44 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of S. Eighth St. at 11:05 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 12:08 a.m. on Feb. 1. A verbal warning for invalid registration was given.
Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 100 block of W. Walnut St. at 12:38 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 4:11 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 100 block of S. Brown St. at 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of E. Mulberry St. at 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of N. Chicago at 11:08 a.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal parking in the 100 block of S. Fourth St. at 12:03 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of S. Second St. at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Walnut St. at 6:06 p.m. on Feb. 1. A verbal waring was given for having no headlights.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious people in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 7:02 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Travis Houser, 29, Watseka on Feb. 1. According to police reports, Houser was arrested after police received a tip that a subject that was wanted on an active warrant was inside a residence in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. Houser was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with three counts for retail theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he is being held in lieu of bond.