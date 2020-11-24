Nov. 21-23
COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 1600 N. near Co. Rd. 1300 E. on Nov. 21. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Reginald E. Snyder, 32, Watseka, was traveling west on Co. Rd. 1600 N. when a deer entered the roadway. Snyder maneuvered to avoid the deer and lost control of the vehicle. Snyder then entered the south ditch, striking the embankment before coming to a rest in a field. Snyder sustained minor injuries and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident near the Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland on Nov. 22. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Dylan L. Jones, 20, Stockland, was operating a vehicle through Sugar Creek Cemetery and struck a tree before returning to his residence. After a brief investigation, Jones was placed into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol, zero tolerance, and failing to reduce speed to avoid and accident. Jones was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Darrell L. Jones, 30, Hoopeston on Nov. 22. According to police reports, Jones was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jones was transported the the Iroqouis County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Philip B. Millard, 42, Watseka on Nov. 21. According to the police reports, Millard was charged with driving while license revoked. Millard was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:37 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a a vehicle alarm in the 100 block of Bell Dr. at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to an abandoned dog in the 600 block of N. Market at 11:38 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a missing person in the 700 block of S. Third St. at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 500 block of E. Grant at 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Eighth St. and Walnut at 10:45 p.m. A verbal warning was given for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 1400 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:27 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to possible fraud in the 600 block of E. Walnut at 1:42 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 300 block of E. Elm St. at 3:22 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Hickory at 6:09 p.m. A verbal warning was given for a stop sign violation.