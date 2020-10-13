Oct. 12, 2020
COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Kamren T. Bobo, 20, Kankakee on October 11. According to police reports, Bobo was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail here he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Koree L. Watson, 25, Buckley on Oct. 7. According to police reports, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a rural Loda address in reference to a reported disturbance. After an investigation, it was discovered the Watseka intentionally drove her 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe into the driver's side of a 2019 Buick Enclave that was occupied by two subjects. Watson was charged with criminal damage to property $10,000 to $100,000, aggravated battery and reckless conduct. Watson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released. One occupant of the Enclave was transported to Carle Hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of found hypodermic needles in the 200 block of E. Cherry at 8:46 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 10:03 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1500 block of E. Walnut at 2:54 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 500 block of S. Second St. at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of of an animal complaint in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 6:03 p.m. Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a neighborhood complaint in the 300 block of W. Victory at 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of W. Newell at 7:49 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of N. Second St. at 12:11 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of N. Fourth St. at 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 300 block of E. Locust at 3:47 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of E. Ash at 6:25 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 700 block of E. Ash at 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of N. Jefferson at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 300 block of W. North St. at 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of N. Fifth St. at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 12:27 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 1:33 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of of an intoxicated person in the 300 block of W. Victory at 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of N. Second St. at 6:31 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:11 pm. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of Herron Ct. at 6:43 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 7:16 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of W. Oak St. at 1:11 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of N. Chicago at 1:36 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 7:02 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 300 block of E. Ash St. at 11:12 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Watseka Police provided a funeral escort in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 1:02 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 1:48 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 29, Watseka, in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 8:43 p.m. Richmond was charged with stalking, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest. Richmond was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Katelynn M. Frye, 26, Watseka in the 200 block of W. North at 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 11. Frye was charged with driving while license suspended and was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a single vehicle accident in the 400 block of E. Cherry St. at 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 7. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by James F. Green, 62, Watseka, stated that a vehicle had forced him off of the roadway, causing him to strike a telephone pole. Green was transported to IMH by Riverside ambulance with non0life threatening injuries. Estimated damage was over $1500. Green was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident and spilling load on a highway. Green posted bond and was released.
Citations:
Watseka Police issued a citation to Shawn L. Kirby, 29, Watseka, in the 200 block of E. Sheridan at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. Kirby was charged with driving while license suspended. Kirby posted bond and was released.