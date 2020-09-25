CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 12:21 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an ordinance violation in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 12:11 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of E. Locust at 2:41 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 5:44 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 100 block of W. Oak St. at 6:34 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of N. Sixth St. at 10:51 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a city ordinance violation in the 400 block of N. Second St. at 2:29 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of N. Second St. at 2:29 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 200 block of E. Cherry at 5:42 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of N. Second St. at 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. at 7:38 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of N. 11 St. at 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a child custody matter in the 700 block of S. Second St. at 10:01 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a two vehicle accident in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:37 p.m. on Sept. 22. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Alexandra B. Mathews, Milford, was stopped in line at a business when a vehicle driven by Cole T. Taylor, 20, Watseka, said his foot slipped off of the brake, causing his vehicle to collide with the Mathews vehicle. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at over $1500.
Watseka Police responded to a two vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. Walnut St. at 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 22. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jeffery W. R. Mense, 20, Watseka, was southbound on Fifth St. when he failed to see a vehicle driven by Richard Q. Davidson, 41, Watseka stopped at a red light, causing Mense to strike the Davidson vehicle from behind. After a short investigation, Mense was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while BAC over .08, and illegal transportation of alcohol. Mense was transported to the Iroquois County Jail. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at over $1500.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Suzette K. Fassoth, 45, Sheldon, in the 400 block of N. Brianna Dr. at 2:54 p.m. on Sept. 21. Fassoth posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Haley A. Strong, 27, Watseka, in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 4:14 p.m. on Sept. 23. Strong was wanted on a Clay County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of deceptive practice. Once Strong was placed into custody, she was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. Strong was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.