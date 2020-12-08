Dec. 4-5, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Yount and Felmin St. at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 14. A verbal warning was given for an equipment violation.
Watseka Police responded to a complaint that occurred at 7:47 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. on Dec. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 2233 N. and Rt. 1 at 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 4. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of S. Eighth St. at 5:14 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody issue in the 500 block of S. 10th St. on Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of N. Sixth St. at 3:18 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:44 a.m. on Dec. 5. A verbal warning was given for invalid registration.
Watseka Police responded to a a report of illegal burning in the 700 block of S. Third St. at 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested David Burling, 66, Watseka on Dec. 4. Burling was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop at Yount and Park. The driver, Burling, admitted to police that his license was revoked. He was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail and charged with driving with suspended/revoked driver's license.