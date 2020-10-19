Oct. 15-17
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police assisted a motorist on 400 block of N. Sixth St. at 7:07 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to the Super 8 motel for a male feeling mentally unstable at 11:29 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police assisted a motorist on the 200 block of S. Yount Ave. at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to an overdose on the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 4:54 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious truck on the 700 block of S. Third St. at 5:09 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital for an alleged assault at 6:58 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a barking dog at Eighth and Ash St. at 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Elm and N. Veterans Parkway at 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 15. A verbal warning for having no tail lights was given.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Haley Strong, 27, Watseka, in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 3:34 p.m. on Oct. 16. Strong was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine less than fve grams. After her arrest, she was found to be in possession of hypodermic needles as well. She was taken to the county jail.
Accidents:
Watseka Police investigated an accident in the 400 block of N. Veterans Parkway at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 16. According to police reports, Walter Wigley, Charleston, Ind., was entering his 2009 Chevy when the wind caught his door and it struck a parked 2014 Chevy owned by Brian Anderson of Milford. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Watseka Police investigated an accident at the S. Second St. railroad crossing at 2:07 p.m. on Oct. 17. Accordding to reports,, a 2001 Ford operated by Henry Pavlak, Watseka, attempted to stop for the lowered crossing gate but an object had rolled behind the brake pedal, forcing him to drive through the gate to avoid the oncoming train. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No injuries or citations were reported.
COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Matthew E. Conley, 38, Watseka, on Oct. 14. According to police reports, Conley was charged with theft under $500, criminal trespass to a residence and possession of a hypodermic needle. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Stephanie R. Lowhorn, 46, Watseka, on Oct. 14. According to police reports, Lowhorn was charged with theft under $500, criminal trespass to a residence and possession of a hypodermic needle. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a train vs. vehicle accident on Oct. 13. According to reports a vehicle driven by Kaleb A. Harris of Sheldon, was traveling South on Co. Rd. 2900 E. near W. Coatage St. in Sheldon. As Harris approached the railroad crossing, he failed to see an oncoming train, moving at a very slow speed. The train operated by TP&W struck Harris' vehicle causing damage to the driver's side quarter panel. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Oct. 15. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nicholas L. Broz, Milford, was traveling west on Co. Rd. 1000 near Co. Rod. 2850 E. when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck by Broz. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Stephanie R. Lowhorn, 46, Watseka on Oct. 17. According to police reports, Lowhorn was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. Lowhorn was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.