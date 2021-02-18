Feb. 15-17, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a snowmobile complaint in the 500 block of E. Mulberry at 10:16 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 11:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 400 block of E.; Mulberry at 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a smell of smoke in the area of Third and Janita St. at 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious circumstance in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 10:34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the odor of natural gas in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Watseka Police responded to an abandoned vehicle in the area of Second at Cherry St. at 7:53 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of N. Fifth at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a drug overdose in the 400 block in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth and Elm St. at 8:09 p.m. on Feb. 17. A verbal warning for improper lighting was given.