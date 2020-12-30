Dec. 29, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance at CVS drive through at 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection at 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 28. Police spoke to the subject at the police station.
Watseka Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Mulberry St. in reference to an abandoned vehicle at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 600 block of N. Market St. for a door to a residence being left opened at 4:32 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of E. Ash St. at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 29. A verbal warning was given for speeding.