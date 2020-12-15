Dec. 11-14, 2020
COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 70 E. at approx. 225 N. on Dec. 11. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jacob A. Parish, 21, Mahomet, was traveling north on 70 E. when he began to drift into the southbound lane. parish left the roadway and struck a tree causing minor injuries. No citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Corey Renwick, 18, Momence on Dec. 12. According to police reports, Renwick was charged with burglary to a toolshed, burglary to a motor vehicle, and theft under $500. Renwick was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he resins in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Stephen Ramsey, 39, Sheldon on Dec. 12. According to police reports, Ramsey was wanted on an outstanding County warrant charging him with failure to appear for burglary. He was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Nicole Janssen, 33 on Dec. 12. According to police reports, Janssen was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for domestic battery. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 2700 E. near 3150 N. on Dec. 13. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Tanya M. Hanson, 40, Donovan, was traveling north on 2700 E. when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Hanson lost control of her vehicle on the curve and struck a guardrail causing over $1500 in damage. Hanson showed signs of alcohol impairment and was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol. Hanson was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for minor injuries.
CITY
MILFORD
Arrests:
Milford Police arrested Eric Deaton, 39, Milford on Dec. 12. According to police reports, Deaton was wanted on an outstanding Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. In addition, Deaton was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of methamphetamine. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
WATSEKA
Watseka Police investigated an activated alarm in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. at 12:49 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:12 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 300 block of E. Oak Street at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of N. Market St. at 10:54 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a silent panic alarm in the 100 bock of E. Walnut Street at 10:57 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a to a scam in the 200 block of S. Fifth Street at 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Iroquois and Jefferson St. at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 13. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a loose dog in the 700 block of W. Jackson Street at 3:57 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a reckless driver going westbound in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 4:12 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of S. Eighth Street at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of N. Fourth St. at 8:59 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 9:44 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a vandalism in West Side Park at 3:06 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Watseka Police assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 700 block of N. Jefferson Street at 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 14.