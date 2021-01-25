Jan. 19-24, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 20. The resident wanted to speak with an officer about another resident taking things out of the home. Officers advised the resident was able to take the items that belonged to them.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the in the 500 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a woman that had fallen. EMS arrived and transported the resident.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the in the 100 block of E. North St. at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 in reference to a subject wanting to pick up their tools from a residence.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the in the 1400 block of E. Walnut St. at 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 21 for an activated alarm. Officers could not find anyone at the business.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a couple walking down the road fighting at 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 21. Police located and separated the individuals and gave them their options.
Watseka Police responded to a report of unemployment fraud in the 300 block of E. Elm St. at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the in the 500 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21 in reference to a resident stating someone in putting gas in their apartment and it is making her go crazy.
Watseka Police conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle at E. Walnut St. and N. Third St. at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 21.The driver was issued a warning for having no headlights.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm at a business in the 140 block of E. Walnut St. and 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of S. Belmont Ave. at 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Park Ave. at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 8:21 a.m. on Jan. 22. A warning for speed was issued.
Watseka Police responded to an abandoned vehicle in the roadway in the 400 block of S. Sixth St. at 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 22. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle and had it moved.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 300 block of E. Mulberry St. at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in reference to a resident claiming a friend had taken some tools they owned. Police spoke to the suspect and brought back the tool.
Watseka Police responded to a a report of an individual looking in dumpsters in the 100 block of N. Second St. at 12:32 a.m. on Jan. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 1100 block of N. Jefferspm at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 23 in reference to storage units being broken into.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody issue in the 600 block of E. Grant St. at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of N. Eighth St. at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Watseka Police reposned to a report of an unwanted person in the 1000 block of W. Newell St. at 1:17 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Watseka Police responded to an report of harassment via telephone in the 200 block of Brianna Dr. At 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Watseka Police reposted to a suicidal subject in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 7:31 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Theresa Hillard, 39, Watseka on Jan. 19. According to police reports, Hillard was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant. Hillard was also ticketed for having a suspended driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration. She was taken to the ICSD where she posted bond.
CLIFTON
Arrests:
Clifton/Ashkum police arrested Lane A. Knorr, 35, Chebanse on Jan. 21. According to police reports, Knorr was charged with domestic battery. Knorr was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police investigated a two vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 2150 N. Near 2800 E. On Jan. 20. According to police reports, vehicle driven by Ashley N. Emery, 20, Iroquois, was traveling west on 2150 N. Emery failed to notice a vehicle driven by Nikki S. Gibson, 34, Watseka pulled over on the north shoulder of the roadway. Emery struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle sending both vehicles off the roadway. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.