Sept. 28
CITY
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 7:57 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 700 block of E. Ash St. at 10:16 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the 200 block of E. Ash at 5:52 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a neighborhood problem in the 200 block of N. Fifth St. at 6:16 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of W. Fleming at 8:54 a.m. on Sept. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a 9-1-1 hang up in the 100 block of N. Thenth St. at 9:07 a.m. on Sept. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 900 block of W. North at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of S. Fourth St at 7:04 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 7:11 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of S. Second St. at 3:51 a.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 5:45 a.m. on Sept .26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 5:19 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 700 block of S. Third St. at 8:21 p.m. on Sept. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 700 block of E. Locust at 9:07 a.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of N. Fifth St. at 3:32 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 100 block of E. Ash St. at 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a child custody matter in the 500 block of N. Fourth St. at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 29, Watseka in the 1000 block of W Newell at 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 25. Richmond was charged with violation of an order of protection and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Harold E. Alliss, 36, St. Anne at 6:59 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Sept. 25. Alliss was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. Alliss was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Accidents:
Watseka Police investigated a two vehicle accident in the 500 block of S. Third St. at 7:46 a.m. on Sept. 25. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Carla A. Butler, 23, Watseka, was passing through a yield intersection when she failed to see a southbound school bus driven by Melinda L. Wolfe, 69, Watseka. Butler and her juvenile passenger were transported to IMH by Riverside ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Estimated damage was over !500 and citations are pending.