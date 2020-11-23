Nov. 19-21
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of N. Boughton Street at 8:41 a.m. on Nov. 19.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of W. Lafayette Street at 11:34 a.m. on Nov. 19.
Watseka Police investigated an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street at 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut St. at 7:28 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 8:42 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a verbal domestic in the 700 block of E. Locust Street at 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 800 block of W. Lafayette St. at 1:36 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:58 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic stop on N. Third and E. Walnut Street at 6:13 p.m. A verbal warning was given for one headlight. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 9:41 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a a disturbance in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 4:57 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of E. Ash Street at 4 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police investigated an ordinance violation in the 300 block of W. North Street at 5:50 p.m. Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of E. Walnut St. at 7:54 p.m. A verbal warning was given for an equipment violation.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Joshua Richards, 27, Watseka in the 500 block of E. Cherry Street at 3:26 a.m. on Nov. 19. Richards was a arrested after Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance call.