Nov. 3
COUNTY
Accidents:
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs. deer accident on Co. Rd. 2650 E. near 850 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Devon L. Brassard, 31, Milford, was traveling south on 2650 E. when a deer entered the roadway. Brassard was unable to avoid the deer and struck it, causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs. deer accident on Co. Rd. 2000 N. near 2250 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by April S. Mattson, 43, Donovan, was traveling east on 2000 N. when a deer entered the roadway. Mattson was unable to avoid the deer and struck it causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Raven S. Satkoski, 18, Milford on Nov. 1. According to police reports, a Satkoski was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol. Satkoski was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Dustin J. Peddycord, 18, Sheldon on Nov. 1. According to police reports, Peddycord was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol. Peddycord was transported the the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.