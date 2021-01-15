Jan. 14, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 10:43 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of E. Ash St. at 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of Hanson Dr. At 1:11 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 4:43 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd. At 5:33 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:48 p.m. on Jan. 14.
COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Alisha D. Manzke, 29, Loda on Jan. 11. According to police reports, Manzke was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with domestic battery. Manzke was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua R. Morales, 28, Manteno on Jan. 12. According to police reports, Morales was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, driving while revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper use of a communication device. Morales was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anthony L. Fisk, 40, Ashkum on Jan. 12. According to police reports, Fisk was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with driving while license suspended. Fisk was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested John M. Stevens, 48, Bourbonnais on Jan. 12. According to police reports, Stevens was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft and unlawful exploitation of an elderly person. Stevens was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher R. Hollis, 33, Milford on Jan. 14. According to police reports, Hollis was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. Hollis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.