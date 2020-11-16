Nov. 14-15, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Walnut at 7:31 a.m. A verbal warning was given for no front plate.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of N. Fourth St. at 8:33 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Second and Mulberry St. at 8:42 p.m. A verbal warning for speed was given.
Watseka Police assisted stranded motorists in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 12:24 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic crop at Second and Mulberry at 1:15 a.m. A verbal warning for defective lighting was given.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 1:26 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 1:57 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 4:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of N. Sixth St. at 5:46 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 8:10 p.m.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Brianna Jones, 24, Watseka at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Fifth and Oak St. Jones was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police located suspected methamphetamine in her vehicle during a vehicle search. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she later posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Heather Osborne, 35, Watseka at 8:38 p.m. on Nov. 15. She was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Fifth and Hamilton and was found to be wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a theft charge. After being placed into custody, Osborne was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Police charged her with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she is being held.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 500 block of W. Walnut St. at 12:18 p.m. According to reports, a 2006 Honda operated by Andrew Sparks, Watseka, entered a parking lot and struck metal that was sticking out of the bed of a parked 2009 Chevy truck owned by Dennis Walder of Cissna Park. Damage was estimated at $1500. No citations or injuries were reported.