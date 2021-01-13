Jan. 12, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police investigated a traffic complaint in the 100 block of W. Mulberry St. at 7:59 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted an oversized vehicle at Jefferson and Walnut at 9:41 a.m.
Watseka responded to a theft call in he 500 block of E. Locust at 10:15 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 200 block of E. Oak St. in reference to fraudulent checks at 10:31 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North and Jefferson at 4:20 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted a stranded motorist in the area of Eighth St. and Walnut at 5:58 p.m.