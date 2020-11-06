Nov. 4
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious person in the 200 block of E. Walnut St. at 12:38 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of W. Newell St. at 1:06 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 4:57 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious person in the area of Madison and Newell at 6:32 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a a complaint of threats in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 9:32 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of Herron Ct. at 11:25 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 800 block of W. Walnut St. at 2:50 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:22 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a a commercial burglar alarm in the 200 block of W. Oak St. at 5:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil complaint in the 800 block of Hansen Dr. at 7:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 8:55 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a a traffic stop in the area of Third and Walnut at 9:43 p.m. A verbal warning for defective lighting was given.