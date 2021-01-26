Jan. 22-25, 2021
COUNTY
Carey F. Roberts, 41, Watseka turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Jan. 22 to serve a sentence for driving while license revoked.
Jerome Walker, 46, Chicago, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Jan. 24. Walker was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Walker posted the required bond and was released.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Ricky L. Blaylock, 36, Watseka, on Jan. 21. According to police reports, Blaylock was wanted on an outstanding Governor's warrant as a fugitive from justice. Blaylock was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kelly J. Wilson, 47, Watseka on Jan. 22. According to police reports, Wilson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Wilson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dustin M. Behrends, 24, Cabery on Jan. 24. According to police reports, Behrends was charged with criminal damage to property over $500. Behrends was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Maurice A. Boyd, 20, Kankakee on Jan. 24. According to police reports, Boyd was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated fleeing/eluding charge. Boyd was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in custody.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Katelynn M. Frye, 27, Watseka on Jan. 24. According to police reports, Frye was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a DUI charge. Frye was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to the area of Main and Market for a complaint of a subject driving through yards at 12:36 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of E. Oak St. at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the 200 block of N. Jefferson at 8:31 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 9:53 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of W. Fleming at 10:26 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fraud complaint in the 100 block of S. Fourth St. at 10:32 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 2:07 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of W. Hickory St. at 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a business alarm in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 400 block of N. Sixth St. at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 25.