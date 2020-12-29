Dec. 27-28, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on W. North St. and N. Jefferson St. at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 28. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft at the police station at 7:52 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police responded to an order of protection violation in the 500 block of E. Grant St. at 2:24 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious disturbance in the 400 block of N. Second St. at 5:09 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 5:17 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 7:44 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on E. Walnut St. and N. Third St. at 8:16 p.m. on Dec. 28. A verbal warning was given for invalid display of registration.
COUNTY
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested George Elpers, 39, Milford on Dec. 27. According to police reports, Elpers was charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Elpers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melinda Hall, 33, Watseka on Dec. 27. According to police reports, Hall was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bringing contraband into a penal institution. Hall was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.