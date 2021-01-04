Dec. 30-Jan. 2
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a false alarm in the 200 block of S. Fourth St. at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Watseka Police responded to the 600 block of N. Market St. for a door that was left open to a residence at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of W. Mulberry St. at 9 p.m. on Dec. 30 after a report was made by the resident that a threat was made toward them.
Watseka Police responded to the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 5:11 a.m. on Dec. 31 in reference to a custody dispute. One male was then trespassed from the property.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stranded motorist in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a a call at a residence in the 300 block of N. Third St. at 10:58 a.m. on Dec. 31 in reference to a report of identity theft.
Watseka Police responded to a call on S. Second St. at 1:44 p.m. on Dec. 31 in reference to hypodermic needles being found at the end of a driveway.
Watseka Police responded to a call of a vehicle being parked in front of a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 5:05 p.m. on Dec. 31. The residents were found to just be having a verbal argument.
Watseka Police responded to a welfare check at a residence in the Birch Ct. at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a dispute at a residence in the the 600 block of E. Mulberry St. at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 31. Officers were able to separate the offending parties for the night.
Watseka Police conduct a traffic stop on W. North and N. Kay St. at 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 31. A verbal warning was given to the driver for having no headlights.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of N. Market St. at 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 in response to someone lighting fireworks.
Watseka Police responded to a a stranded motorist at the intersection of E. Walnut St. and N. Fourth St. at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around the 200 block of N. Monroe at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Watseka Police responded to what appeared to be a false alarm call in the 100 block of N. Veterans Parkway at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a call at a residence in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. in reference to reports of harassment via text messages at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 600 block of E. Lincoln at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 1 for a child custody dispute.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious group in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Watseka Police responded to an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 100 block of S. Yount Ave. at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 1 in reference to a woman walking around the entrance to a building. When police arrived, they found a woman who was upset. Police were able to find her a way back to her residence.
Watseka Police responded to a residential alarm in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 2. Police found a back door unlocked. The resident found nothing to be stolen or broken into on the property.
Watseka Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of N. Second St. at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 2. for a report of pound noise outside the residence. Nothing was found.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on W. Park and S. Yount Ave. at 9:07 a.m. on Jan. 2. The driving was cited for having no valid driver's license.
Watseka Police responded to a to a residence in the 500 block of N. Second St. at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 2. regarding a residence wanting to speak with an officer about a civil matter.
Watseka Police responded to a call in the 600 block of S. Second St. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 2. regarding a resident that found hypodermic needles in their driveway.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the alley of the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 12:41 p.m. on Dec. 30. According to police reports, Roscoe Durflinger Jr., Watseka, backed into a neighbors garage. Durflinger was cited for driving while suspended, no valid insurance and damaging unattended vehicle or other property.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested David Blair at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1. According to police reports, Blair was arrested after police were called to a residence that stated a man was walking around their property and had gotten into a van in their driveway. When police arrived, Blair was found walking around and stated he was trying to find a place to sleep. Blair was then arrested for criminal trespass to a vehicle and disorderly conduct.
COUNTY
Dec. 28-Jan. 2
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Christina Kurnat, 25, Sheldon on Dec. 28, 2020. According to police reports, Kurnat was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for a probation violation. Kurnat was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in custody.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Christopher Hollis, 33, Milford on Dec. 28, 2020. According to police reports, Hollis was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under five grams charge. Hollis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested James A. Meyer, 47, Danforth on Dec. 30, 2020. According to police reports, Meyer was charged with domestic battery and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Heather M. Osborne, 35, Watseka on Dec. 30, 2020. According to police reports, Osborne was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamines under five grams. Osborne was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Monee M. Marshall, 33, Sheldon on Dec. 31, 2020/ According to police reports, Marshall was charged with Domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Marshall was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Perry D. Carswell, 58, Hoopeston on Dec. 31, 2020. According to police reports, Carswell was charged with driving while license suspended and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Carswell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident with injuries on in Prairie Green township on Jan. 2. The driver, Waylon E. Henning, 23, Hoopeston, was traveling westbound on Indiana Rd. 600 S. Henning drove through the intersection with Illinois Rd. 3200 E. striking the west ditch embankment and becoming airborne. The truck Henning was driving landed in a field and sustained major damages. Henning suffered injuries required Wellington/Greer Fire to extract him from the truck. Carle EMS transported Henning from the scene to Hoopeston Hospital for further treatment. Henning was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended.