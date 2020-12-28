Dec. 23-27
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police pursued a subject on a bicycle that was on private property then ran when observed by police in the area of Fifth and Sheridan St. at 5:08 a.m. on Dec. 23. The subject was not apprehended but the bicycle and possible stolen property were recovered. Police are still investigating the incident.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of E. North St. at 7:43 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 400 block of CIPS St. at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 600 block of S. Fourth St. at 8:54 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Ash St. at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 3:21 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 200 block of Laird Ln. at 4:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of E. North St. at 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS with an overdose in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 400 block of W. North St. at 2:01 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff's Dept. with locating a runaway juvenile at 3:18 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a a fraud complaint in the 100 block of W. Mulberry St. at 9:24 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of N. Third St. at 3:43 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut and Yount at 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 24. A verbal warning was given for improper lane usage.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Eighth and Ash St. at 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of E. North St. for a violation of an order of protection at 9:41 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Fifth St. at 4:38 a.m. on Dec. 25. A verbal warning was given for lane usage. on Dec. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of N. Fourth St. at 5:07 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 10:42 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Watseka Police responded to an insecure vehicle in the 600 block of S. Second St. at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 3:09 a.m. on Dec. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of N. Second St. at 3:12 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle at S. Secon St. and W. Jefferson Ave. at 6:11 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of E. North St. at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Watseka Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 8:57 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Seventh St. and Hickory Street at 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 27. The suspect then fled eastbound on Hickory St. at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then struck a railroad embankment at was stuck on the tracks. The suspect of the vehicle fled the scene and was not found.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at W. Jackson St. and N. Jefferson St. at 8:26 a.m. on Dec. 27. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. at 12:44 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on S. Second St. at W. Walnut St. at 5:27 p.m. on Dec. 27. A verbal warning was given for a semi on a residential street.
Watseka Police responded to a business alar in the 300 block of W. Mulberry St. at 11:22 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Watseka Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 11:32 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Tonya Edwards, 44, Hoopeston on Dec. 23. According to police reports, Watseka Police responded to a report of a shoplifter at Walmart at 12:02 p.m. after Edwards was observed not scanning all of her items at the self-checkout and stopped after attempting to exit the store. She posted the proper bond and was released.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Walnut and Laird Ln. at 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to police reports, a 2004 Chrysler, operated by Charles Knighten, Gilman, was southbound on Laird Ln. and pulled into the path of a westbound 2011 Chevy operated by Vickie Giles of Ashkum. Giles was unable to avoid the Knighten vehicle and they collided. Giles was transported by Riverside EMS to IMH ER for minor injuries. Knighten was cited for failing to yield at an intersection. Damage was estimated at over $1500 to both vehicles and Watseka Fire assisted police at the scene.