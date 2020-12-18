Dec. 14-18
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth an Lincoln St. at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 14. A verbal warning was given for faulty equipment.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of S. Yount at 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 2:49 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of E. North St. at 4:49 p.m. for a violation of an order of protection on Dec. 15.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of W. Hickory at 6:32 p.m. for a domestic dispute on Dec. 15.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Walnut at 10:25 p.m. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 500 block of N. Third St. at 1:22 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a the 300 block of N. Veterans for possible fraud at 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a family dispute in the 400 block of N. Second St. at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of E. Sheridan for threats by phone at 4:54 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a trespasser in the 700 block of E. Raymond Rd. at 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the 100 block of E. North St. at 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of S. Fifth St. at 1:51 a.m. on Dec. 17. A verbal warning was given for expired registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a a report of possible fraud in the 700 block of E. Ash St. at 1:39 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a welfare check in the 800 block of E. Locust at 4:19 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth St. and Walnut at 9:19 p.m. on Dec. 17. A verbal warning for faulty equipment was given.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident at Sixth and Mulberry at 7:59 a.m. on Dec. 16. According to police reports, a 2018 Chevrolet operated by Samantha West, Watseka, was turning northbound onto Sixth St. when she slid off the roadway and struck a sign. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 900 block of S. Belmont Ave. at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 17. According to police reports, a 2000 Pontiac operated by Nathan Beck, Watseka, was westbound when his car slid on ice causing him to leave the roadway. Damage was estimated at $1500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 3400 N. at the 200 E. intersection. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Morgan D. Langer, 21, Buckingham, was traveling eastbound on 3400 N. when she attempted to slow down for the 200 E. intersection stop sign. Langer then began to skid due to icy/snowy conditions and the vehicle slid through the intersection into the southeast ditch. Damages were estimated at over $1500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 2000 E. near the 1200 N. Rd. intersection on Dec. 17. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Arnoldo C. Martinez, 55, Northlake was traveling south on 2000 E. road, approximately one half mile south of 1200 N. The vehicle encountered a patch of snow/slush and lost control and entered the east ditch and rolled over, coming to a rest on the driver's side. The vehicle sustained over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported a no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on County Rd. 9, near 2110 E. Rd. on Dec. 17. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Rosemary F. Lopez, 19, Bourbonnais, was traveling west on County Rd. 9. At approximately one half mile east of 2210 E. the vehicle encountered snow/slush on the roadway and lost control and slid across the eastbound lane, striking the bridge guardrail. The vehicle sustained over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Harold Alliss, 36, St. Anne on Dec. 16. According to police reports, Alliss was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alliss wa transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Steven D. Quinter, 48, Cissna Park on Dec. 18. According to police reports, Quinter was charged with possession of methamphetamine between five and 15 grams and was also wanted on a Pike County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a payment review of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Quinter was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.