CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of E. Walnut St, at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 2:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the 800 block of W. Walnut St. at 4:03 pm. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Martin Ave. at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:59 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 400 block of W. North St. at 10:32 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 10:47 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 100 block of E. Washington at 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 2:47 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of counterfeit money in the 100 block of E> Walnut at 3:58 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 2:28 a.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N. Brianna at 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 3:43 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Arrests:
Kameron C. Black, 27, Watseka in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 5:43 p.m. on Sept. 28. Blanck was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle. Blanck was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Alyssa M. Lundsford, 24, Crown Point Ind. in the 1100 block of E. Walnut St. at 3:49 a.m. on Sept. 29. Lundsford was charged with retail theft and posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Kevin L. Lambert, 34, Sheldon in the 600 block of N. Market at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Lambert was charged with forgery and possession of a hypodermic needle. Lambert was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Carey F. Roberts, 44, Watseka in the 100 block of S. Yount at 11:42 p.m. on Sept. 29. Roberts was charged with driving while license revoked. Roberts posted the required bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Deana L. Clawson, 55, Watseka in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 30. Clawson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug equipment. Clawson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.