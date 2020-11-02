Oct. 28-31
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of W. Park at 7:46 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of E. Locust at 11:13 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a possible drug overdose in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 11:47 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a complaint of illegal parking in the 400 block of S. Ralph St. at 5:04 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 100 block of S. Brown at 5:59 p.m. on Oct. 28
Watseka Police responded to a civil issue in the 800 block of Clarence Ave. at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 6:14 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a trespassing complaint in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 8:14 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a a civil dispute in the 100 block of S. Brown St. at 11:04 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a possible drunk driver in the 700 block of E. Walnut at 4:29 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted subject in the 300 block of W. Park at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 100 block of W. Oark at 4:29 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 200 block of W. Maple at 5:32 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Fairman Ave. at 5:44 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a theft call in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Watseka Police responded to a a harassment complaint in the 700 block of N. Jefferson at 3 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 1:01 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to an intoxicated subject in the area of Fifth and Hickory at 1:16 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted subject in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St. at 3:04 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of S. Fifth St. at 5:17 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a parking complaint in the 500 block of E. Ash St. at 7:29 p.m. on Oct. 31.