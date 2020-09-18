Sept. 18
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Martin Ave. at 9:33 a.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 9:33 a.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 1:11 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of S. Cips street at 2:19 on on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of N. Fourth St at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 100 block of S. Second St. at 7:19 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police assisted the Illinois State Police in trying to locate a reckless driver on Rt. 24 West at 7:33 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Watseka Police assisted the Hoopeston Police Department in trying to locate a subject for that department in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 8:54 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of found drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 8:55 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of E. Locust at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 600 block of W. Walnut at 2:49 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Park at 11:32 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Oak at 11:49 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 4:10 p.m. on Sept 17. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 7:25 p.m. on N. Fifth St. at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic issue in the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 10:24 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 4:54 a.m. on Sept. 18.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 29, Watseka, in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 7:49 p.m. on Sept. 15. Richmond was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery. Richmond was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Tompa R. Sears, 45, Watseka in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 8:07 p.m. on Sept. 16. Sears was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with burglary and theft over $500. Sears was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.