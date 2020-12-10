Dec. 8, 2020
Watseka Police responded to illegal burning in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 10:46 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 700 block of Hanson Drive at 2:59 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 100 block of E. North St. at 5:55 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Roger Thompson, 39, Watseka, on an outstanding Vermillion County warrant charging him with failure to appear on possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia charges. He was taken to the County Jail.