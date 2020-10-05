CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance illation in the 900 block o0f N. Chicago at 9:44 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 700 block of E. Elm St. at 2:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 2:33 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of E. Fairman at 11:37 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of possible gun shots in the area of Fifth and Mulberry St. at 7:57 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Jefferson and Pleasant at 11:06 p.m. A verbal warning was given for a lighting problem.
Watseka Police responded to a missing person report in the 700 block of S. Third St. at 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Watseka Police assisted a stranded motorist at Walnut and 10 St. at 12:09 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of N. Market at 2:06 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a a report of trespassing in the 300 block of N. Sixth St. at 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police conducted a search of a vacant residence for trespassers in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 9:55 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of E. Cherry St. at 12 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police conducted a search of vacant property in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 10:42 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Watseka Police located two missing persons in the 700 block of N. Third St. at 12:17 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested David Richmond, 29, Watseka on Oct 1. Richmond was arrested for a violation of an order or protection and aggravated domestic battery. Richmond was taken to Iroquois County Jail.