COUNTY
Sept. 11
Anthony W. Morris, 32, Onarga, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Sept. 4 to begin serving a three year sentence for domestic battery. Morris remains at the Iroquois County Jail awaiting transfer to the Illinois Dept. of Corrections.
Arrests:
Sheldon Police arrested Tyler Bruens, 25, Watseka on Sept. 7. According to police reports, Bruens was charged with driving while license revoked and fleeing and eluding a police officer. In addition, Bruens was found to be wanted on outstanding Iroquois and Vermillion County warrants. he was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Milford Police arrested Tony J White, 35, Bourbonnais on Sept. 8. According to police reports, White was wanted on an outstanding Will County warrant charging her with forgery. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Milford Police arrested Jose D. Melendez Cruz, 38, Momence on Sept. 8. According to police reports, Cruz was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. He was transported to the Iroquis County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Pamela R. Lowe, 35, Watseka on Sept. 9. According to police reports, Lowe was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than five grams. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.