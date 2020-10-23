Oct. 20
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a theft of a debit card in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 2:08 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut near Hubbard Ct. at 7:17 a.m. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a traffic control device.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of E. Fairman at 11:07 a.m. in reference to subjects removing political signs.
Watseka Police responded to a a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 11:27 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a female subject walking down the middle of the400 block of E. Walnut at 3:38 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 100 bock of W. Oak at 5:38 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of Fifth and Oak at 6:08 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 7:34 p.m.
Oct. 21
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of 100 block of E. Oak St. at 12:06 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of N. Fifth St. at 9:04 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:03 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of N. Chicago St. at 4:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a missing juvenile in the 500 block of N. Sixth St. at 7:26 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 9L38 p.m.
Oct. 22
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Park St. at 12:25 a.m. A verbal warning was given for improper lane usage.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 300 block of E. Mulberry St. at 1:03.
Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 200 block of E. Cherry St. at 5:16 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. at 8:29 p.m. A verbal warning was given for equipment.