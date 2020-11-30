Nov. 26-28
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of E. Walnut St. at 3:36 p.m. on Nov. 26. A verbal warning for squealing tires was given.
Watseka Police responded to possible fraud in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 12:13 a.m. on Nov. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a discarded hypodermic needle in the 900 block of S. Fourth Street at 5:07 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Sixth and Hickory at 1:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious circumstance in the 800 block of S. Maple at 2:56 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the area of Lafayette and Madison at 3:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance complaint in the 500 block of E. Ash at 3:24 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 900 block of S. Wester Ave. at 3:30 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 6:50 p.m. A verbal warning for defective equipment was given.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of S. Western Ave. at 7:43 p.m.
Accidents:
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 900 block of South Fourth St. at 3:07 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police reports, a 2017 Ford operated by Debbie Taylor, Milford, was entering town from 1700 N. and missed the curb at Legion Park leaving the roadway. Damage was estimated at over $1500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 300 block of E. Cherry Street at 7:19 p.m. on Nov. 28. According to police reports, a 2012 Chevy owned by Bautista Esquivel, Watseka, was legal parked when it was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. A neighbor advised a silver Pontiac Grand AM had struck the vehicle then fled but she was unable tot get the license number. Damage was estimated at over $1500 and the accident is still under investigation.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Jacob DeYoung, 32, Bradley on Nov. 26. DeYoung was arrested after Watseka Police responded to a male subject that had been caught in another person's vehicle in the 800 block of E. Locust at 4:02 a.m. After being given a description of the subject by the victim, police were able to locate him in the area of Grant and 10th Street. DeYoung admitted to police that he had been in the vehicle. While questioning DeYoung, police also determined that the bike he was riding was stolen and he was found to be wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. He was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, theft under $300 and held on the Kankakee County warrant for domestic battery.
Watseka Police arrested Michael McGary, 34, Watseka on Nov. 27. McGary was arrested after Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 200 block of West Fleming at 6:03 p.m. According to reports, a 2017 Ford, operated by McGary, was westbound on Fleming when he struck a parked 2012 Chrysler owned by Scott Deneau, also of Watseka. Witnesses at the scene then observed McGary flee to his residence and conceal a bag inside a grill. After questioning McGary, the bag was located and contained over 300 grams of cannabis, packaging materials and paraphernalia. McGary was placed into custody and charged with possession of cannabis over 300 grams and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. McGary was transported to the Iroqouois County Jail. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at over $1500.