CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a parking complaint in the 300 block of S. Third St. at 8:23 a.m. on Oct. 6
Watseka Police responded to a landlord and tenant dispute in the 300 block of N. Seventh St. at 4:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a a reckless driver complaint in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 6:53 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 100 block of E. Mulberry at 8:04 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Hickory at 8:15 p.m. The driver received a verbal warning.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 11:43 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a a family disturbance in the 700 block of S. Third St. at 9:48 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:03 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the Creekside Ct. Trailer Park at 2:54 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a a reckless driver complaint at the East junction at 2:54 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Third St. and North St. at 5:30 p.m.
Accidents:
Watseka Police investigated an accident in the 400 block of E. Cherry St. at 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 7. According to police reports, a 2003 Dodge pick up operated by James Green of Watseka struck a utility pole and left the scene. Green then reported to police an unknown vehicle had pushed him into the pole. Officers found that the damage to Green’s vehicle was not consistent with his story. Green was cited with operation of an uninsured moto vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident and spilling a load on public roadway. He posted the required bond and was released.
Arrests:
Shawn Kirby, 29, Watseka, was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Third and North St. at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. He posted bond and was released.