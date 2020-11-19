Nov. 16-18, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm at a business in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 2:22 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of S. Fifth St. at 3:17 p.m. Nov. 16.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of Clarence Ave. at 5:23 p.m. Nov. 16.
Watseka Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Dr. at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 16.
Watseka Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Dr. at 6:44 p.m. Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody dispute in the 800 block of W. Washington at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 800 block of W. Newell at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to an activated burglar alarm at a business in the 100 block of E. Cherry St. at 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial at a business in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a call of a suspicious person in the 200 block of E. Hickory St. at 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a missing person in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 9:52 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of N. Second St. at 12:22 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a civil problem in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a cividl dispute in the 200 block of N. Chicago at 2:04 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a complaint of loud music in the 500 block of E. Ash at 2:48 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a possible fraud on Cedar Ct. at 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested a 14 year old juvenile taken into custody for an outstanding Iroquois County Juvenile warrant charging them with battery. The juvenile was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of W. Park at 5:51 p.m. The juvenile was transported to the County Jail where they were turned over to the juvenile probation department.
COUNTY
Accidents:
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs. deer accident on Co. Rd. 2150 N. near 2625 E. on November 16. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Ronald B. Williams, 38, Donovan, was traveling west on 2150 N. when a deer entered the roadway. Williams was unable to avoid the deer and struck it causing over $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a car vs. deer accident on Co. Rd. 2200 N. near 1150 E. on November 17. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Haley M. Schneider, 28, Danforth was traveling east on 2200 N. when a deer entered the roadway. Schneider was unable to avoid the deer and struck it causing over $1500 in damage. No inures were reported and no citations were issued.