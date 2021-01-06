Jan. 5, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E. Elm St. at 8:15 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a threat by telephone in the 200 block of W. Park Ave. at 9:24 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a harassment by telephone in the 500 block of N. Second St. at 11:43 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a found property in the 100 block of S. Yount Ave.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 misdial in the 100 block of Lake View Ct. at 1:51 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 1300 block of W. Lafayette St. at 4:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a possible violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of E. North St. at 5:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. at 6:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Brianna Dr. at 7:32 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block W. Walnut St. at 7:36 p.m.